Woman charged with attempted murder after car crashes into building

by Press Association
February 2 2021, 7.43pm Updated: February 2 2021, 8.13pm
Police said a 43-year-old woman has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a building in Inverness.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident on January 21.

The crash happened at around 9.10pm when a Mercedes E220 hit a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road.

Police Scotland said a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.