Rescue operation launched as drilling ship adrift without power

A major rescue operation is continuing after a drilling ship broke free from moorings off the North Ayrshire coast.

The first calls to the Coastguard were made just after 7.20pm on Tuesday after the Valaris DS4 broke from its mooring at Hunterston Terminal, Fairlie, amid high winds.

The 228-metre ship then began to drift without power, with eight crew on board.

A second ship moored at the terminal has also required assistance, and is being held in position by a number of tug boats.

The terminal is situated in narrow waters between the mainland and the Isle of Cumbrae.

Only some luck, some brave individuals and a tug has stopped a drill ship heading over towards the nuclear intake cooling pipe at Hunterston @FriendsClyde @FairlieCoastal pic.twitter.com/HhS5kh2rQE — david nairn (@ClydePorpoise) February 2, 2021

Coastguard rescue officers from Largs, Ardrossan, Ayr, Greenock and Cumbrae, a Coastguard rescue helicopter, the Largs and Troon Lifeboats and several tug boats have been assisting the operation.

HM Coastguard said on Wednesday morning that the Valaris DS4 is now temporarily anchored off Hunterston.

The spokeswoman added: “A moored vessel at the terminal has also required assistance in the worsening weather and is currently being helped to hold its position by four tugs.

“An RNLI lifeboat, senior coastal operations officers and three Coastguard rescue teams remain on scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and we have no further information at this time.”