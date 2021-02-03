Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise above 8,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

More than 8,000 people have died in Scotland with coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday January 31, 8,347 deaths had been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Between January 25 and 31, 440 deaths were registered.

That is the second highest weekly total since the first months of the pandemic, but it was a decrease of 12 on the previous week’s fatalities.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals (301), while there were 97 in care homes, 38 at home or in non-institutional settings, and four in other institutions.

Total deaths over the week were 21% higher than the average for the same period over the last five years.

(PA Graphics)

At council level, the highest number of Covid-19 deaths over the past week occurred in Glasgow (67), with 40 fatalities in both North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh.

A total of 68% of the deaths in the week were of people aged 75 and over, and 14% were aged under 65.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost all fatalities have been of people aged 45 and over, with 58 deaths of people aged between 15 and 44, and one baby under the age of one who died with the virus in December.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show a very small reduction in the number of deaths compared with the previous week.

“Whilst it is too soon to conclude whether this is the start of a sustained fall in the number of deaths, it is nevertheless a positive sign.”

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) data because the former includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on these daily HPS figures at the start of First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

(PA Graphics)

Scotland recorded 88 deaths of coronavirus patients and 978 new cases in the past 24 hours, she confirmed.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 6,269.

The First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 5.1%, down from 7.4% on Wednesday when 758 new cases were recorded.

There are 1,871 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, down 63 in 24 hours.

Of these, the number of patients in intensive care is 128 – down 12.