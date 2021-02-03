Third man charged over death in December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A third man has been charged following the death of a man in Clydebank in December.

Two men were found seriously injured by officers at a property in Perth Crescent, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 12.05am on December 21.

Both were taken to hospital, but 25-year-old Billy McGuire was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A third man, aged 26, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Billy McGuire in Clydebank on 21 December 2020. More info at https://t.co/MIbwVkhkO4 pic.twitter.com/4qBI4PRTeL — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) February 3, 2021

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to conduct enquiries into Billy’s death and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“If anyone has any information I would ask that they get in touch with us by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Two men have previously appeared in court over the incident.

Brian Folan, 25, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder when he appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on January 14.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Jordan Morrison, 24, appeared at the same court earlier in January where he faced one charge of murder and one of attempted murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.