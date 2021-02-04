Nurse joins vaccination effort after losing policeman husband to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nurse who has joined efforts to vaccinate people against Covid-19 said she hopes to protect others from the virus which took her husband’s life.

Maria Hewitt lost her partner of 17 years John to coronavirus in June.

Mr Hewitt, 53, was the first serving police officer in Scotland to die from the infection.

His wife, 55, is a nurse with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s staff bank and recently worked on a Covid-19 ward, caring for her patients with Mr Hewitt’s memory in mind.

The nurse said she has been working with Covid patients in memory of her husband (family handout/PA)

Mrs Hewitt, from Paisley, said: “I don’t want to see any other families go through what I did, losing my best friend. I would not want anyone to suffer such pain, sadness and grief that I have to endure since losing my husband.

“I want to keep giving back to honour John’s memory.

“He was always trying to help others, that’s the kind of person he was.

“He was a humbled, caring and decent man who would always encourage me to help others as he did.

“It’s been emotional doing the vaccinations as. on reflection, I carry the burden of losing John before this vaccination programme became available to the public.

“Everyone I have vaccinated are beyond grateful and kind to be receiving the vaccine, this reminds me of John – his caring and giving personality, always putting others and myself before himself.”