RNLI crews in 45-hour relay after drillship broke from moorings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Lifeboats crews have been involved in an ongoing operation over three days to secure a ship that broke free of its moorings.

Calls were made to the Coastguard at about 7pm on Tuesday after the 228-metre drillship Valaris DS4 broke from moorings at the Hunterston Terminal, North Ayrshire, in high winds.

The eight crew on board dropped the ship’s anchors, keeping the vessel from drifting further, and the Troon RNLI all-weather lifeboat stood by.

On Wednesday at 4am, Girvan’s volunteer RNLI crew were paged by the Coastguard to take over from the Troon boat.

With no change in the situation, the Troon crew returned to the scene at 4pm on Wednesday to relieve their Girvan colleagues.

The drillship was pulled free from its moorings amid high winds (RNLI/Girvan Lifeboat/PA)

At 2am on Thursday, Girvan’s all-weather lifeboat relaunched to take over from the Troon team.

They were stood down after a further nine hours out on the water.

Girvan RNLI operations manager John Gourlay said: “This incident is a testament to our incredible volunteer crews.

“In the last few days, crews from Troon completed over 23 hours of on-scene support with our crew here in Girvan spending 19 hours at Hunterston – all of this during some very cold, wet and windy weather conditions.

“Our volunteer lifeboat crews are on call 24/7, they never know when the next callout will be or how long they will be at sea for.

“Thanks also go to the families and the employers of the crew members due to the prolonged nature of the callout.”