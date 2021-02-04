Hospital in lockdown as police deal with serious incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A hospital has been placed under lockdown following a “serious incident” in its grounds.

Police said they are dealing with two serious incidents in Kilmarnock, one at University Hospital Crosshouse and a second one in Portland Street on Thursday evening.

They said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

Reports on social media suggest there may have been a stabbing.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran said that ambulances are being diverted to University Hospital Ayr.

Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time. pic.twitter.com/Pcbfg5c9G7 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 4, 2021

Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran medical director, said: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse.

“As a result, the hospital has been under lockdown, and ambulances diverted to University Hospital Ayr.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

“As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Ayrshire Police tweeted: “Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street.

“These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time.”

They added: “We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related.”

Scottish Labour candidate Kevin McGregor tweeted: “Worrying reports of stabbings in the #Kilmarnock and #Crosshouse areas this evening.

“Please everyone take care and stay vigilant.”