Student charged after party attended by dozens at halls of residence

A 19-year-old student at St Andrews University has been charged after allegedly hosting a party “of up to 40 people” in halls of residence.

The gathering took place at the David Russell Apartments in the Fife town on Sunday, and was broken up by staff members.

University principal Professor Sally Mapstone has called on students to behave responsibly during lockdown, saying: “Everyone knows that since the turn of the year, the law in Scotland prohibits parties which mix households.

“The law exists for the simple purpose of saving life and breaking it is not a game – unless you think that risking the lives of others and your own future at this university is a game.

Principal Professor Sally Mapstone urged all students to abide by the rules of lockdown (PA)

“Police Scotland are now investigating, and we will be taking disciplinary action at the conclusion of our own investigation.”

She added that a staff member is believed to have been injured while trying to break up the gathering.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following inquiries, a 19-year-old man has been charged and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”

A spokesman for the University of St Andrews added: “Over the weekend January 30-31, a party took place in a university hall of residence attended by up to 40 people.

“The incident has been reported to the police.

“The university is investigating the incident.”