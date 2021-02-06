Fire crews extinguish golf club blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a golf course in West Lothian.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were called out to Uphall Golf Club at 1.35am on Saturday, where they were met with a “well-developed fire”.

A spokesman for the service confirmed that 10 appliances were sent to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews put out the blaze and the last appliances left the scene at 3.10pm.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.35am on Saturday February 6 to reports of a building fire in Uphall, West Lothian.

“Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances to the scene at Uphall Golf Club, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.”

There were no reports of any casualties.

In a statement on Facebook, Uphall Golf Club said the fire has had a serious impact.

It said: “It’s now clear that the fire has had a devastating effect on the Clubhouse.”

The statement added: “While many of you have had an association with the club over a number of years, please can we ask that you help us and the emergency services by not trying to visit the area at this time.

“We will keep you informed by providing updates as and when we can.

“In the meantime thank you all for your kind words and support at this sad time for the club.”