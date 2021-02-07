Edinburgh ‘blackout’ as power cut hits parts of city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edinburgh residents have described how the city was plunged into a “blackout” following a power outage.

SP Energy Networks said it was aware of a power cut in Edinburgh and the Lothians and that engineers were working to restore supplies.

People in Edinburgh took to social media to discuss the city in darkness on Sunday evening.

Crime writer Ian Rankin tweeted: “40-minute power cut stretching from Edinburgh to Peebles. Spent 35 of those minutes finding torch and adding fresh batteries…”

TwentyTwentyWandrew also described the scene on Twitter, writing: “All the streets were out, no streetlights – just people with their phone torches scrabbling round their homes.

“No phone signal was alarming! Quite the black out in Edinburgh South.”

Some people expressed relief that they had received candles as Christmas presents or had their own supplies.

Louise Shanahan tweeted: “Creepy little blackout there… we’re back on now in South Edinburgh.

“Very disconcerting having no comms at all. Luckily we have 46272848 vanilla candles.”

SP Energy Networks tweeted: “We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #EDINBURGH #LOTHIANS.

“Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said it was aware of the power cut in Edinburgh on Sunday evening was working closely with SP Energy Networks to investigate further.