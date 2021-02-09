Travel disruption as Scotland faces amber snow warning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Travel across Scotland has been disrupted after a snow warning was updated from yellow to amber across the central belt.

The Met Office forecasts that snow showers will continue during the day on Tuesday and into the evening across most of Scotland.

ScotRail reported delays due to staff struggling to get to work, while Transport Scotland urged care, following a number of accidents early on Tuesday.

The amber warning is in place until 9pm.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We’re being warned that parts of Scotland are expected to face another period of challenging weather, with the Met Office issuing an amber snow warning for Tuesday.

Here's Lochgelly in Fife, with a covering of snow. Our station teams and maintenance crews are putting in some hard graft to get these platforms cleared. Thanks for your patience. Take care this morning. #UKSnow pic.twitter.com/rXyJh2LVzt — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 9, 2021

“The current Covid-19 restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.

“The forecast conditions will likely cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network.

“If you do have to make an essential journey, then the advice remains the same as it has throughout this winter – plan your route in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

“There may be disruption on other modes of transport, so you should check with your operators before setting off.”

Power cuts and disruption to telephone networks could also occur, Transport Scotland warned.

Areas such as Edinburgh and Glasgow have already faced a loss of electricity supplies amid the wintry weather.

Roads over higher routes are particularly expected to be affected by the snow and some rural communities might be cut off.

This is absolutely astounding! @Alonso2012F now recording about 70cm of snow lying in Braemar. Record we hold for Braemar is 68cm back in 2001, so looks like that's gone. We're not going to stop there either, still more to come tonight & tomorrow. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/mVTq5eORbt — Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) February 8, 2021

STV weatherman Sean Batty reported that Braemar in Aberdeenshire has had record levels of snow.

In a tweet, he said: “Now recording about 70cm (27.6in) of snow lying in Braemar.

“Record we hold for Braemar is 68cm (26.8in) back in 2001, so looks like that’s gone.

“We’re not going to stop there either, still more to come tonight & tomorrow. Stay safe.”