Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Ayrshire

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Ayrshire.

A 29-year-old man was attacked on Racecourse Road in Ayr at around 7am on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for a number of stab wounds.

Detective Constable Robert Docherty of the Ayrshire Division CID said: “This assault took place near to The Ellisland Hotel on Racecourse Road and we are currently carrying our door-to-door inquiries in the area.

“CCTV footage is also being viewed. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen a group of men in the area of Racecourse Road, or who may have witnessed anything which might assist us in this investigation, to call us on the 101 number.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been on Racecourse Road in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam to review the device to see if it might hold any information which might assist us.

“Callers are asked to quote the reference number 0532 of February 8 when calling. Anyone wishing to pass on any information while remaining anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”