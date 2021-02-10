Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Warnings over travel as temperatures drop to minus 16C overnight

by Press Association
February 10 2021, 7.45am
Travel across Scotland has been disrupted due to weather (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Met Office forecast has warned of extreme cold temperatures as most of Scotland is expected to sit below zero Celsius on Wednesday night.

Temperatures as low as minus 11C are expected overnight in the Highlands, while the central belt can expect highs of minus 2C, to lows of minus 6C.

On Tuesday night, temperatures dropped to minus 16.7C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.

Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.

Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are running 30 minutes late due to the cold weather.

All Edinburgh tram services are currently cancelled because of issues caused by the weather.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said “temperatures will plummet wherever you are” on Wednesday, and “strong winds” and snow will be “disruptive across many areas” in the UK.

