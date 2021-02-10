Warnings over travel as temperatures drop to minus 16C overnight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Met Office forecast has warned of extreme cold temperatures as most of Scotland is expected to sit below zero Celsius on Wednesday night.

Temperatures as low as minus 11C are expected overnight in the Highlands, while the central belt can expect highs of minus 2C, to lows of minus 6C.

On Tuesday night, temperatures dropped to minus 16.7C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.

Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.

We're seeing disruption across the Central Belt this morning, with points failures at Newbridge affecting Glasgow – Edinburgh via Falkirk and Milngavie/Helensburgh Central – Edinburgh services. ^CT pic.twitter.com/1n6Xjip5SV — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 10, 2021

Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are running 30 minutes late due to the cold weather.

All Edinburgh tram services are currently cancelled because of issues caused by the weather.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said “temperatures will plummet wherever you are” on Wednesday, and “strong winds” and snow will be “disruptive across many areas” in the UK.