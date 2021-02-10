Drive-through vaccination centre welcomes first patients

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drive-through mass coronavirus vaccination centre has started to receive patients.

Mary Foster, of Musselburgh, was one of the first people to be given a jab at the Queen Margaret University site in the East Lothian town.

The centre has been set up in a university car park and is initially capable of vaccinating around 720 people every day at 12 stations, seven days a week.

Mary Foster was one of the first to be vaccinated at the new centre (NHS Lothian/PA)

Ms Foster, a retired home help worker, said: “I think this is great, I’m really excited and I think people who don’t want to be vaccinated should think again.”

Teams of vaccinators will deliver the jabs while patients remain in their own car.

It is the fourth mass vaccination centre to open in the NHS Lothian area, following those at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Strathbrock Health Centre and the Royal Highland Centre.

Pat Wynne, director of community care at the health board, said: “The opening of our only drive-through mass vaccination centre is a big day for both NHS Lothian and for East Lothian.

“It is a unique site for us and it will allow us to deliver more vaccines to the people we serve.”