Judge from outside Scotland could head probe on Rangers ‘malicious prosecution’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scotland’s top prosecutor has not ruled out bringing in a judge from another part of the UK to head an inquiry into the prosecution of former Rangers FC administrators Paul Clark and David Whitehouse.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC said the Crown Office would support an inquiry into why they were indicted, but only after all related legal proceedings have concluded.

That came as questions were asked in the Scottish Parliament about the role of his predecessor, Frank Mulholland, now a judge, in the bid to prosecute Mr Clark and Mr Whitehouse.

Raising the issue in a debate in Holyrood, Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the two men, who worked for Rangers administrators Duff and Phelps, believed they had been treated like “terrorists”.

Mr Wolffe, who became Lord Advocate in 2016, has already accepted there was a “very serious failure in the system of prosecution”, with the two men later each being awarded £10.5 million in damages.

Mr Fraser told MSPs: “In November 2014 they were taken from their homes in the south of England on a Friday morning and driven to Glasgow, arriving too late in the day to appear in court – a timing they believe was deliberate.

“They were then held in police custody till the Monday morning, left in cells without a mattress to sleep on, with lights burning throughout the night, and checked on hourly as they were deemed to be on suicide watch.

“They were, in their own words, treated as if they were terrorists. And yet these were individuals who had committed no crime, nor was there any proper evidential base for them to be indicted.”

Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC (Victoria Jones/PA)

The men’s detention was deemed to have breached the European Convention on Human Rights, Mr Fraser added, saying: “The experience these innocent individuals suffered is horrific, and understandably it has had a major psychological impact on them both.”

After the charges against them were dropped or dismissed, Mr Clark and Mr Whitehouse launched civil proceedings against the Crown, resulting in the payout.

With other cases pending Mr Fraser said the total cost to the taxpayer could reach £100 million.

But he added: “We are still no closer to an explanation how and why these individuals were victims of a malicious prosecution.

“The issue we have to understand is how this could possibly happen. What happened to Whitehouse and Clark is simply incredible, it is what we might expect to see in a third world dictatorship, not in Scotland in the 21st century.

There is so much here that has gone wrong that needs to have a light shone on it.

“What was the motivation of the Crown Office in pursuing them, given the lack of evidence of any crime being committed? What was the role of the then lord advocate Frank Mulholland, now a High Court judge?”

Frank Mulholland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fellow Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins said the case “stinks of corruption”.

The Glasgow MSP told Holyrood: “When he was lord advocate, Frank Mulholland went out of his way to see to it that two innocent men were hounded by the state.

“Frank Mulholland’s judgment as Scotland’s prosecutor is in the dock, while Frank Mulholland sits in judgment.

“It stinks. And you know what it stinks of – it stinks of corruption.”

With the Tories pressing for a full independent public inquiry, to be led by a judge from outside Scotland, the Lord Advocate accepted there had been a “serious failure in the system of criminal prosecution”, adding that he recognised the “legitimate questions it raises”.

Mr Wolffe said: “I have committed the Crown to releasing further information when it is possible to do so, and I have committed myself and the Crown to supporting the process of an inquiry once related legal proceedings have concluded.”

He agreed there “should be a process of inquiry, that that inquiry should be transparent and independent and that it should be led by a judge”.

Mr Wolffe continued: “I entirely agree the judge appointed would have to be demonstrably independent… and it may well be appropriate to appoint a judge from outwith Scotland.

“However it would be premature at this time to conclude that when the time comes to establish the inquiry there is no Scottish judge that can satisfy that requirement.

“I do not rule out a statutory public inquiry – that may be the right way forward. But other models and forms of inquiry are available and should not at this stage be ruled out.”