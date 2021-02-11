Modified coach used as mobile vaccine clinic in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A modified coach has hit the road again to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine to residents in remote parts of Scotland.

The mobile clinic is operating out of Culloden Medical Practice in the Highlands this week and around 220 people are expected to receive their jab from it.

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff are operating the coach, while a car is also on standby.

SAS medical director Jim Ward said: “This is a great initiative in the fight against Covid-19 and was very well received by residents in Perthshire last week.

“We have already vaccinated more than 5,000 of our own staff, community first responders and students, which has been a fantastic effort by everyone involved.

A team of five staff members from the Scottish Ambulance Service are manning the vaccine coach (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The bus is essentially a mobile vaccination clinic that can access remote and rural Scotland, providing a sheltered place where people can come and get vaccinated in a safe environment by trained healthcare professionals.

“We are very grateful to Lochs and Glens Holidays for providing the bus and look forward to working alongside other health boards and Scottish Government colleagues in developing the initiative and rolling it out to other areas of Scotland.”

A team of five staff members are delivering the vaccine from the coach on Thursday and Friday across the region, to people aged 70 to 79 and also clinically vulnerable patients identified by NHS Highland.

This follows the successful launch in Stanley, Perth and Kinross, last week where 370 residents – identified by NHS Tayside – were vaccinated, including 25 people in their own homes.