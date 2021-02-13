Divers clear ice blockage to restore water supplies to thousands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Divers have have removed ice blocking a water treatment plant to restore supplies to thousands of homes and businesses.

Scottish Water said production has resumed at Greenock water treatment works and supplies for the around 13,000 premises affected would return throughout Saturday evening.

Ice had blocked the intake at Loch Thom which supplies the works – leading to water tankers being brought in and bottled water drive-through collection points being set up in Greenock.

The firm said storage tanks supplying Greenock, Gourock, Inverkip, Wemyss Bay and Skelmorlie are now refilling following the removal of the ice.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Water distribution points remain open and we would ask customers to only go to these if they absolutely need to. We expect the water supply for all affected customers to be back on during the course of the next few hours.

“We would like to thank customers in Inverclyde for their understanding and support today while our team has been working in challenging conditions to restore production of drinking water.

“Extra resources will remain in place to support the network’s recovery and to assist customers until their supplies are restored – but we would like to reassure customers that their normal supply is expected to return soon.”

Earlier, a burst water main hit the supply to more than 52,000 residents in Glasgow.

The 36-inch water pipe burst close to Bearsden Road in Anniesland early on Saturday, flooding surrounding roads.

Scottish Water re-routed water through unaffected parts of the network and restored supplies by 2.40pm.

The firm said the damaged pipeline is being repaired, apologised for the disruption and thanked customers for their patience.