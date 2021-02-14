Two teenagers charged after 14-year-old boy stabbed in park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in a Glasgow park.

He remains in hospital after being found seriously injured on Friday afternoon when police were called to King’s Park in the south side of the city.

Police said on Sunday that two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson, of Cathcart CID, said: “Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Kings Park, Glasgow.

“A 14-year-old boy was found seriously injured around 3.40pm on Friday, 12 February, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

“Inquiries are continuing to identify everyone involved in the incident.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”