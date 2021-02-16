Three people arrested in connection with human trafficking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with human trafficking offences.

Police Scotland executed three search warrants in Glasgow, and one in Edinburgh, on Monday.

The intelligence-led operation by officers from the Greater Glasgow Human Trafficking Unit resulted in the arrest of one 28-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 45.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan of Greater Glasgow CID said: “Officers carried out search warrants at addresses in Denniston, Maryhill and Thornliebank in Glasgow and the Canongate area of Edinburgh.

“A 28-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested in Glasgow and charged in connection with human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“All three are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“A 31-year-old man was also reported to the procurator fiscal.

“We worked closely with Edinburgh City, National Human Trafficking Unit and Home Office Immigration Enforcement Crime and Financial Investigation Scotland as part of this operation.”