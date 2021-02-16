Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two admitted to hospital after crash on M9

by Press Association
February 16 2021, 6.41pm
Emergency services are in attendance at an accident on the M9 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emergency services are in attendance at an accident on the M9 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M9.

At around 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Junction 7 on the M9 northbound, following a crash involving a motorbike.

A man has been taken to Forth Valley Royal hospital, while a woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Diversions are in place, with Traffic Scotland reporting long queues, with diversions in place.

More from The Courier