Two admitted to hospital after crash on M9

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M9.
At around 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Junction 7 on the M9 northbound, following a crash involving a motorbike.
A man has been taken to Forth Valley Royal hospital, while a woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Diversions are in place, with Traffic Scotland reporting long queues, with diversions in place.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe