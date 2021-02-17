Scots urged to back Wee Box appeal to support people in poverty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scots are being urged to back the Wee Box appeal, which supports those living in poverty.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) Wee Box, Big Change appeal asks people to give up a favourite treat such as coffee or chocolate and put the money saved into a Sciaf Wee Box then donate it at Easter to help fund the charity’s overseas aid work.

Launched on Wednesday, the Sciaf is asking people to support as the World Bank has warned that extreme poverty is set to rise for the first time since 1998.

The Scottish aid charity is already seeing the devastating impact this is having as extremely poor and vulnerable communities, already living on a knife-edge, face alarmingly increased levels of hunger and destitution.

Sciaf’s director Alistair Dutton, said: “The charity works in some of the world’s poorest countries. The coronavirus crisis is undoing decades of progress and is rendering what was already a fragile existence for so many families even more dangerous.

“And, like with any crisis, there are no surprises that children with disabilities are most vulnerable.”

This year’s appeal will go to help children with disabilities in South Sudan, who have been left in deeper poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Money raised from the appeal will help to provide support they need to earn a living, feed their families and to work themselves out of poverty.

Mr Dutton continued: “Children living in poverty are more susceptible to disability because of a lack of good nutrition, healthcare, conflict and safe living conditions.

“Disability can then make access to education, employment and public services more difficult, disproportionately limiting the life chances for children with disabilities.

“I urge everyone who can to give whatever they can and not to forget these children. More than ever, they need our help to get the education and skills that will enable them to build the healthy, promising futures every child deserves.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Education is a vital route out of poverty, yet disabled children in South Sudan face huge barriers to accessing even the basic education and opportunities they need.

“The UK government will double the public’s generous donations to SCIAF’s appeal. Together we will make twice the difference and help even more children unlock their potential.”