Nature Needs You – NTS fundraising drive launched to protect outdoor places

A conservation charity is telling people “nature needs you” as it launches a campaign to raise funds to protect the country’s threatened wildlife and natural habitats.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) warns that outdoor space is at risk due to climate change, habitat loss and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year NTS spends millions of pounds of limited resources looking after the 76,000 hectares of countryside in its care, an area almost exactly the same as all seven Scottish cities combined.

Looking after the land costs the Trust around £3 million a year, from paying rangers and carrying out environmental monitoring to path upkeep and litter picking, and this year it is committing an additional £4.6 million to conservation projects to protect these places for the future.

Work carried out by NTS rangers includes repairing paths on Ben Lomond (National Trust for Scotland/PA)

It is now launching its Nature Needs You campaign to raise vital funds.

Rob Dewar, nature conservation advisor at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “I know last year was incredibly tough in so many ways, but it did give many of us the opportunity to reconnect with nature.

“From the greenery of our back gardens and local parks to the rugged landscapes of our mountains, nature offers a space for contemplation and relief during the pandemic.

“We have all needed nature more than ever in recent times – for relaxation, solace and to boost our wellbeing. Now, our wild spaces and countryside need the people of Scotland too.”

The campaign comes as a recent NTS poll found huge support for wild land being given greater protection.

In a survey of 1,019 people carried out last month by Survation on behalf of NTS, more than three-quarters of respondents (77%) said that they supported the statement by Scottish-American naturalist John Muir that “wilderness is a necessity”.

Meanwhile, (76%) said they wanted protection of wild lands to be strengthened in Scottish planning policy.

Recent NTS work has included clearing up after irresponsible camping, protecting peatbogs, restoring plant life to fragile ecosystems and managing woodlands to help protect native animals such as red squirrels.

At Glencoe National Nature Reserve (NNR), summer 2020 was the busiest ever, with 30% more visits between July and October than in 2019.

The Trust said that while it welcomes the increase in visitors, its rangers encountered a rise in “dirty camping”, hazardous parking and vandalism.

Managing its peatlands is another important, though less visible, aspect of NTS work.

It estimates that there are 160 million cubic metres of peat on its upland properties, which are a carbon store of 27.5 million tonnes, about a third of the annual greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland.

Mr Dewar said: “The work the National Trust for Scotland does across Scotland protects biodiversity and ensures nature thrives, for the communities who rely on rural economies, and for those that enjoy our beautiful landscapes.

“It’s perhaps surprising how much it costs to keep our outdoor spaces natural and to keep access free but a great deal of time and effort goes in to safeguarding Scotland’s countryside.

“As much as a castle or a painting requires conserving, so does nature. Without our care and effort we risk the permanent loss of wildlife and natural habitats and we must do our duty for future generations in being guardians for what we love about Scotland.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.nts.org.uk/help-nature

The Trust’s conservation work also includes (alongside other conservation charities) campaigning for environmental policy to be put into law, particularly with the UK leaving the EU.