Coronavirus death toll rises above 9,000 in Scotland

Scotland has now recorded more than 9,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 9,053 deaths have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of Sunday.

The NRS statistics also show that in the most recent week, February 8 to 14, deaths of those aged 85 and over were lower than those aged 75 to 84 for the first time since November.

#NRSStats show as at 14th February, 9,053 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, 323 deaths were registered from 8-14 Feb, a decrease of 54 deaths from the previous week. https://t.co/Ku0qgjLAn2 pic.twitter.com/Ba4NSxSg4o — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) February 17, 2021

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “Over 9,000 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate and they represent loss and grief for families and communities across the country.

“Today’s statistics show some signs of progress – for the third consecutive week we have seen a welcome reduction in the number of deaths.

“Deaths in care homes over the last three weeks have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations.

“The number of deaths in the 85 and over age group have also fallen more steeply than younger age groups.

“There were 146 excess deaths across all locations in the last week, 12% above average for this time of year.

“This figure remains high, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks.”

Between February 8 and 14, 323 Covid-related deaths were registered – a decrease of 54 fatalities from the previous week.

Over 80% of deaths from 8-14 Feb occurred in hospital representing 266 deaths, 42 deaths occurred in care homes &15 at home or non-institutional settings.Deaths in care homes over the last 3 weeks have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations https://t.co/Ku0qgjLAn2 pic.twitter.com/Nc0GCpnIIC — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) February 17, 2021

More than 80% of deaths over the most recent week occurred in hospital (266), while 42 occurred in care homes and 15 at home or in non-institutional settings.

In the last three weeks, deaths in all locations have started to fall.

The fastest decrease has been in care homes, with a 62% reduction over that period.

Care home deaths have now fallen to a level last seen around the end of October.