Rail line to reopen after bridge repairs

A rail bridge on the Stonehaven to Montrose line is set to reopen after major damage was repaired.

The bridge has been shut since January 15 after masonry fell from the sidewall on the southbound side of the structure.

But the almost 180-year-old bridge is now set to reopen on February 22.

Network Rail engineers and specialist contractors have been working round-the-clock to carry out full structural assessments of the bridge, complete parapet repairs and strengthen the structure.

Repair teams had to work throughout the recent wintry weather (Network Rail/PA)

Repair works included installing additional concrete supports on the bridge deck, reconstructing the failed parapet wall, and installing ties through the bridge to strengthen the overall structure.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail’s capital delivery director for Scotland’s Railway, said: “Our engineers have been working hard to complete these repairs and reopen the railway as quickly as possible for our customers.

“The rural location and height of the structure – coupled with the extreme weather conditions we have seen in recent weeks – made this a very challenging project for our team.

“We invest millions of pounds each year on our bridges and have also carried out extensive additional checks on the line between Stonehaven and Montrose ahead of reopening the line on Monday.”