Heavy rain forecast to cause flooding and travel disruption

Much of Scotland could face flooding and travel disruption amid a weather warning for heavy rain, the Met Office has said.

Road, rail and ferry services could be hit by cancellations and delays, with an initial yellow warning in place until 9pm on Friday stretching from western and north-eastern parts of the country to the Scottish Borders.

Forecasters warn homes and businesses could be flooded, while heavy rainfall has already forced the closure of the Old Military Road at the A83 in Argyll.

Further persistent and locally heavy rain will fall in the west this evening In the north that rain will ease later tonight and many central and eastern parts will escape largely dry With multiple rain warnings in force be sure to stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/MD9kyiaEkC — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2021

Further warnings for rain are in place for central and western parts of Scotland over the weekend.

The Met Office said 20-40mm of rain is likely quite widely, with 50-60mm possible over some hilly areas.

It added: “Further snowmelt is likely across the southern Highlands, contributing to the flood risk.”

Officers are advising motorists to drive with care on the #A82 north of Luss to Tarbet as water is running off the hillside onto the road making for dangerous road conditions. pic.twitter.com/G8DzTkcLFE — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) February 19, 2021

Police Scotland is urging caution on a stretch of road alongside Loch Lomond due to the conditions.

Persistent heavy rainfall at the Rest and Be Thankful has meant the Old Military Road will be closed overnight from 6pm on Friday.

All traffic will be diverted between Tarbet and Inveraray on the A82, A85 and A819.

We have received reports of heavy flooding between Dunkeld and Perth, and the line has been closed. Our engineers have been dispatched and are expected on-site shortly. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 19, 2021

Police say water is running off the hillside on to the A82 north of Luss to Tarbet, and they urge motorists to take care.

Meanwhile, Network Rail has closed the line between Dundee and Perth due to flooding, with engineers sent to the site.

Services have also been halted between Perth and Dunkeld after heavy rain.