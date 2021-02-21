Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
Teenager in hospital with serious injuries after pick-up truck crashes

by Press Association
February 21 2021, 3.49pm
A 17-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after a pick-up truck crashed in Dumfries and Galloway.

The white Ford Ranger was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the A74(M) southbound, near junction 15 for Moffat, at 3.30pm on Friday.

A 17-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle on the road before the incident to get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2054 of 19 February.”

