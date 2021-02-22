North-east charities share £368,000 from pandemic hardship fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of charities in the north-east are to share £368,000 from a coronavirus pandemic hardship fund.

The cash comes from the Fairer Aberdeen project, which will be awarded to 47 local charities and community organisations.

Applications for a maximum of £15,000 had to be submitted to the Aberdeen City Council fund by January this year.

It is hoped the hardship fund will help those at increased risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including people living in the most deprived areas, households on low incomes, younger or disabled people, minority ethnic households and households with children.

Council co-leader and Fairer Aberdeen board chairwoman Jenny Laing said: “I am so pleased that we have been able to support so many local charities and community organisations in these extremely difficult times.

“Aberdeen City Council and partners, including community representatives in Fairer Aberdeen, are committed to tackling poverty and deprivation, which is a key objective of the Local Outcome Improvement Plan.

“By working together to deliver early intervention initiatives and targeted support, we can help those in need now and in the future and work towards achieving our goal of Aberdeen being a city where everyone can prosper.”

Among the groups awarded funding are the Middlefield Community Project, Fountain of Love, the Tillydrone Community Flat and the Archie Foundation.

Olushola Ajide, Fountain of Love project manager, said: “We can only imagine the great relief and help this will be to the individuals and families that will be benefitting from this great initiative.

“Once again, Aberdeen City Council has risen to the occasion by looking out for the vulnerable in the community.

“We are absolutely certain that the beneficiaries will be most enthused to receive this help, and on their behalf, we hereby express gratitude to the council and the Fairer Aberdeen Fund board for making available much-needed help.”