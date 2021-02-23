Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
Man charged after teenager raped

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 8.35am
Police said a man has been charged in connection with the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been charged after a teenager was allegedly raped in Glasgow.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Friday when an 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in the Festival Park area of Glasgow.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

