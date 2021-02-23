Man charged after teenager raped

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been charged after a teenager was allegedly raped in Glasgow.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Friday when an 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in the Festival Park area of Glasgow.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.