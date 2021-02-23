Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Man in court after teenager allegedly raped

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 6.07pm
David Hamilton made no plea and was remanded in custody (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has appeared in court after a teenager was allegedly raped in Glasgow.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Friday when an 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in the Festival Park area of Glasgow.

David Hamilton was charged in connection with the incident and then appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday

The 30-year-old. from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear within eight days.

