Man in court after teenager allegedly raped

A man has appeared in court after a teenager was allegedly raped in Glasgow.
The incident happened at around 1.30am on Friday when an 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in the Festival Park area of Glasgow.
David Hamilton was charged in connection with the incident and then appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday
The 30-year-old. from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear within eight days.
