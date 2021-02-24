Scots care home coronavirus deaths drop by almost 70% over four weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deaths in care homes related to coronavirus have reduced by almost 70% over the last four weeks, according to official figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 9,347 deaths have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of Sunday.

The NRS statistics also show care home fatalities continue to fall at a faster rate than other locations, showing a 19% drop in the latest week and a 69% decrease over the last four weeks.

#NRSStats show as at 14th February, 9,347 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, 290 deaths were registered from 15 – 21 Feb, a decrease of 35 deaths from the previous week. https://t.co/Ku0qgjLAn2 pic.twitter.com/QuK5y6JPmo — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) February 24, 2021

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all the families and wider communities who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s statistics show some welcome news, for the fourth consecutive week the number of deaths have fallen and, in the latest week, the number of deaths have decreased by 11%.

“Deaths in care homes over the last month have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations.”

Between Monday February 15 and Sunday February 21, 290 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

That is a reduction of 35 deaths from the previous week.

Over 80% of deaths over this week occurred in hospital, representing 235 deaths, 34 deaths occurred in care homes, 20 at home or in non-institutional settings and one in another institution.