Two teenagers killed in crash between off-road motorcycle and van

Two teenagers have died following a crash involving an off-road motorcycle and a van.
The collision happened in Ryde Road in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at around 4.30pm on Thursday.
The 19-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An 18-year-old, who had been riding as a pillion passenger, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but he later died from his injuries.
The 34-year-old man driving the white Volkswagen Crafter van suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this crash.
“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“Anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage is asked to check this and pass on anything of note to police.
“You can pass on information to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2032 of 25 February.”
The road was closed until 11pm on Thursday while police carried out investigations at the scene.
