Teenagers killed in road crash named by police

Two teenagers who were killed in a crash involving an off-road motorcycle and a van have been named by police.

The collision happened in Ryde Road in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

Derek Paton, 19, and Leon Fitzpatrick, 18, both from Wishaw, were killed in the incident near the junction with Waverley Drive.

Mr Paton, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where he later died.

Mt Fitzpatrick, who had been travelling as a pillion passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old man driving the white Volkswagen Crafter van suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this crash.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage is asked to check this and pass on anything of note to police.

“You can pass on information to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2032 of February 25.”

The road was closed until 11pm on Thursday while police carried out investigations at the scene.