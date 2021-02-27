Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man in hospital after train station assault

by Press Association
February 27 2021, 4.41pm
British Transport Police are calling on any witnesses to come forward (Tim Ireland/PA)
British Transport Police are calling on any witnesses to come forward (Tim Ireland/PA)

A man is in hospital after being attacked at a train station.

On Friday, at around 7.15pm, a man was seriously assaulted at Johnstone Railway Station.

The victim was hit over the back of the head, which caused him to fall and bang his head on the pavement.

The man is still in hospital receiving treatment for significant head injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male with short dark hair, around 5ft 6ins, wearing a Fila jumper with white writing, red cuffs and white stripes down the arms, and white tracksuit bottoms.

The suspect was also carrying a black bag.

British Transport Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 473 of 26/02/21.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier