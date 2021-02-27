Two men admitted to hospital after car crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Glasgow.

Police were called to Edinburgh Road just before 6pm to deal with the one-vehicle incident.

Three men were injured, two of whom have been taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Glasgow are currently dealing with a one vehicle crash on Edinburgh Road.

“Officers were called to the incident, at the junction with Crowlin Crescent, around 5.55pm on Saturday.

“Three men were injured, two have been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to their injuries, the other man is still at the scene.

“The driver has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

“Inquiries are continuing and local road closures are in place.”