Two teenagers arrested in attempted murder probe

Two teenagers have been arrested amid an attempted murder inquiry in Glasgow.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Boydstone Road, in the south side of the city, at 11.10pm on Friday night.

A 15-year-old male was found injured at the scene.

Police Scotland said two males, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.