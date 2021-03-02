Body found in East Ayrshire identified as man missing for more than two months

A body found in East Ayshire has been identified as that of a man who has been missing for more than two months.
Jackson Mason had been reported missing since December 19.
Police Scotland has now confirmed that a body found at West Tannacrieff on Sunday is that of the 31-year-old.
His next of kin have been made aware, officers said.
Chief Inspector Nathan Calderwood, East Ayrshire area commander, said: “Our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“I would take the opportunity to thank the local community for their support throughout this enquiry.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe