Two Edinburgh sex attacks carried out by one man, police say

One man was responsible for two sex attacks carried out in Edinburgh more than five years ago, Police Scotland have said.

Advances in the investigation have revealed a full DNA profile for the person responsible, according to detectives.

In the first attack, a 19-year-old woman was assaulted after she got off a bus in Lanark Road West shortly after midnight on Thursday August 27 2015, when a man approached her in the Newmills Road area and claimed he had a knife.

He then led her to a nearby field, where she was raped.

Prior to this, on Wednesday August 5 2015, a 21-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted in Craiglockhart Quadrant.

She had got off a bus in Colinton Road shortly before the attack, at around 10.30pm.

The man responsible had not been on either bus.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Edinburgh Police Division, said: “We believe we’re looking for the person you’d least suspect – someone whose community wouldn’t think is responsible for such horrific offences.

“We’re asking everyone: please think back to the summer of 2015.

“Was there someone in your life – a friend, family member or colleague – acting different? Was their behaviour around this time at all unusual for them?

“Don’t dismiss your concerns, no matter how small they seem.

“We have a full DNA profile of the person responsible and so can quickly and completely rule people out. Help us find who did this.”

Detectives are asking people to think back to August 2015, when Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe was taking place.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s theme was East Meets West, and marked the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.