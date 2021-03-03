Man in critical condition after being hit by lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a lorry in Motherwell.

The incident saw the 39-year-old crossing Kirkshaws Road, at its junction with North Road in Coatbridge, at about 11.40am on Tuesday, when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police and ambulance crews attended before he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the crash to contact us as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“I would also ask any drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward too.”

The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.