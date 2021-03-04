Pair arrested after £250,000 of cannabis seized

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been arrested after cannabis worth around £250,000 was recovered from two cars on the M74.

The vehicles were stopped by officers on the northbound motorway near Abington, South Lanarkshire, at around 11.40am on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 37 and 40, were arrested.

The 37-year-old has been charged and is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday, while the 40-year-old has been released pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly of Greater Glasgow CID said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”