Classical violinist Benedetti stars on folk single for Doddie Weir charity

A new star-studded song will raise money for Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir’s motor neuron disease (MND) charity.

Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti has teamed up with Blazin’ Fiddles, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, Irish accordion legend Sharon Shannon and American Dobro master, Jerry Douglas, in a team of about 30 musicians to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie Weir is one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities, having earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career.

In June 2017, the Scot revealed he was suffering from MND. He started the foundation to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into the incurable disease.

The single, called Doddie’s Dream, is set to be released on Friday March 12 and will raise money for the foundation.

While taking part in the Doddie Aid fundraising challenge, Blazin’ Fiddles member, Bruce MacGregor, decided he would write and record a track with fellow musicians in a bid to raise more money for the charity.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir started the foundation to help those with MND (Handout/PA)

He said: “I was lucky enough to play a bit of rugby and even managed to squeeze into a squad with Doddie at student level. I have been so inspired by the big man’s approach to dealing with this disease, he’s incredible.

“So, whilst cycling out by Loch Ness last month as part of Doddie Aid, I had this idea of doing a charity single with a whole host of fellow musicians playing along with me and the Blazers.

“The tune has a real positive lift to it and hopefully it fits in with that amazing collective spirit that was on display during Doddie Aid in January.

“All sales of the track are going to Doddie’s Charity so I hope everyone gets behind it and we can raise as much money as possible for this brilliant cause.”

Mr Weir said: “What a beautiful piece of music – it really is special, and I am so humbled to think these world class and brilliantly talented musicians have all been part of this.

Bruce MacGregor of the Blazin’ Fiddlers wrote the song after being inspired by Doddie Weir (Mike Rushby Photography/PA)

“I’d like to thank everyone involved and, of course, especially Bruce, he’s a better fiddler than rugby player!

“If ever we needed some uplifting music, it is now, and my old teammate Stewart Campbell has produced a fantastic film to accompany the music.

“I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!”

Nicola Benedetti said: “It is a total honour to perform with such an incredible line-up of folk musicians and for such an important cause.

“All the proceeds will go to Doddie’s Charity which helps fellow sufferers of MND and funds much needed research into this cruel illness. I hope everyone enjoys our wee tune and helps us to raise awareness of MND.”