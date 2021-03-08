Woman sexually assaulted in wooded area of golf club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the wooded area of a Midlothian golf club.

The 19-year-old was walking on a path through the south-east of Newbattle Golf Club around 3pm on Sunday when the incident took place.

Police are looking for a man in connection with the incident who is described as being 6ft with a beard, pale skin, short brown hair, and a local accent.

He was wearing a blue hooded top with dark jacket and trousers.

Officers are also appealing for three people who could assist them with the investigation including a dog walker, a woman with two children and another man walking close to the skate park nearby.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour said: “This is a particularly distressing incident for the woman, and I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area to come forward.

“I would like to appeal directly to three people who may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We would been keen to speak to a dog walker who is described as being in his 60s, of heavy build, wearing a black coat and jeans. He was walking a black spaniel. It is understood he may have disturbed the suspect.

“We are also keen to trace a woman who was walking with her two children, one possibly riding a scooter, with a small white dog near to the tunnel at Newbattle Community Campus.

“There was also a man who was walking near the skate park, he is described as being in his mid to late 20s, with a beard, wearing a grey hat and darker grey hooded top. We would be keen to speak to him.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are using all available means to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0603 of Monday, March 8 – or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.