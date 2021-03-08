Street cleaner attacked in ‘horrific and completely unprovoked assault’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man working as a street cleaner has been subjected to what police have described as a “horrific and completely unprovoked assault” in Renfrewshire.

The 49-year-old was working for the local authority, near the Renfrewshire Valuation Joint Board in Paisley, around 1.30pm on Sunday when he was attacked.

He suffered a head injury which required treatment at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The suspect is described as white, late 30s to early 40s, around 6ft, well-built and clean-shaven.

He was wearing a blue jacket and baseball cap while possibly carrying a backpack.

Detective Constable Kate Wason said “Extensive enquiries are ongoing after a 49-year-old male was seriously assaulted in Paisley.

“The victim was subjected to a horrific and completely unprovoked assault, and we are very keen to trace the individual responsible.

“We believe the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Gauze Street, Paisley, following the incident.

“We are appealing for witnesses in the area around the time of the attack who observed anybody acting suspiciously and would ask any drivers in the area to check dashcam footage to see if they captured anything which may be useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1765 of March 7 2021 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.