Teenager arrested after three men stabbed at football pitches

A teenager has been arrested after three young men were stabbed at football pitches.

Police were called to the scene at Greenfield Park football pitches in Duror Street, Glasgow, at around 8.20pm on Saturday February 27.

Three men, two aged 21 and one aged 19, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.