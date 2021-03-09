Teenager appears in court charged with football pitch attempted murders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A teenager has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder two people at a football pitch.

Police said three men were stabbed at Greenfield Park football pitches in Duror Street, Glasgow, at around 8.20pm on Saturday February 27.

The three men, two aged 21 and one aged 19, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Christopher Brown, 19, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

He was charged with two attempted murders and a serious assault.

Brown, of Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court hearing.