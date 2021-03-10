Scots aim to be kinder and spend more time outdoors when pandemic ends – study

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scots want to see their lives and communities improved after the coronavirus pandemic with new research finding public priorities include being kinder and supporting nature.

New research found more than three quarters (77%) were helping their neighbours, while 71% of people said they had been helped by friends or family.

The study, carried out for the David Hume Institute think tank also found almost seven out of 10 (68%) gave to charity.

Meanwhile, more than a third (36%) of Scots said they had spent more time out of doors in nature during 2020, and 58% plan to spend more time outside in the future, with just over a quarter (26%) intending to walk or cycle more.

And 11% said the change they would most like to see as a result of the pandemic is more people shopping locally and supporting local businesses.

Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, said the research “clearly shows that people want their lives and communities to be different”.

She added: “The pandemic has focussed people’s minds on what is important to them.

“People told us their priorities are being kinder, supporting nature and climate change, and making conscious choices with money. People have realised where they choose to spend money makes a difference to others.”

She spoke out as the think tank launched a new website – WhatsYourAction.scot – which aims to inspire and record some of the actions that people across Scotland are taking to make a difference

Ms Murray said: “Many people have good ideas and enthusiasm but sometimes they want to know they are not on their own. In research conversations, people told us that hearing about the action others have taken encourages and inspires them.

“We are launching WhatsYourAction.scot so that even more people can share the action they want to take.”

She continued: “We want as many people as possible in Scotland to engage with WhatsYourAction.scot. A single action, no matter how big or small, can impact on yourself and others.

“The collective effort of individuals and communities can drive change in the areas that matter most to our society. We can all make a difference.”