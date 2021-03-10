Coronavirus blamed for jump in death rate in Scotland in last quarter of 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus was an underlying cause of a 12.5% increase in deaths across Scotland during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to official figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show 16,626 fatalities were recorded from October to December, with Covid-19 the underlying cause of 2,093.

This accounts for 12.5% of the quarter’s figure and the same increase on the five-year average for this period.

Julie Ramsay, NRS vital events statistician, said: “After the significantly high number of deaths we saw in April to June last year, the number then returned to broadly average levels in July to September.

“As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic developed, deaths increased again in October to December.

“The age-standardised mortality rate, which takes into account the growing and ageing population, was 8.9% higher than at the same point in the previous year.”

Figures compared with the five-year average for that time of year also show deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s decreased by 7.3%, while fatalities from respiratory diseases fell by 30.3%.

Meanwhile, the statistics also show 13,263 births were registered between October and December, although this does not reflect the actual numbers of births that occurred in this period.

This is because registrars in some areas are still clearing the backlog caused by postponements between mid-March and late June.

There were about 1,000 fewer marriages registered during this period than the five-year average. A total of 5,056 marriages took place – lower than the average of 6,066 for quarter 4 of the previous five years.

Ceremonies have only been able to take place on a restricted basis since late June.

Same-sex marriage numbers have also decreased, with 183 taking place in 2020 compared with a five-year average of 238 for this time of year.

However, there were 27 civil partnerships registered in quarter 4 compared to an average of 20 in that time for the previous five years.