Two polls show majority of Scots would vote against independence

A majority of people in Scotland would vote to remain in the union in an independence referendum, according to two new polls.

One survey, conducted for The Scotsman by Savanta ComRes, found that 45% of respondents said they would vote Yes if the vote was held tomorrow, while 47% said they would vote No and 8% said they did not know.

When unsure voters were excluded, 51% said they would vote in favour of the union while 49% would vote for independence.

The poll interviewed 1,009 people aged 16 and over between March 5 and 10.

A poll carried out for The Times by YouGov found that 51% were in favour of the union while 49% supported independence.

The survey of 1,100 people, carried out between March 4 and 8, found that half of people did not want an independence referendum this year.

Almost half (48%) did not think a ballot should be held before 2023, compared with 33% in favour.

Just over four in 10 (42%) thought there should be a referendum in the next five years while 39% did not.

The poll in The Scotsman indicated the SNP is no longer on course for a majority in Holryood elections in May.

It found that the SNP would return 64 MSPs, missing out on a majority by one seat.

The number of Conservative MSPs would fall from 31 to 30, and Labour would drop from 24 to 20.

The Liberal Democrats would retain their five MSPs while the Scottish Greens would win four more seats.

However the poll in The Times predicted the SNP will retain a majority in the May election.

It projected that the party will return 71 MSPs, an increase of eight, which would give a majority of 13.

The number of Tory MSPs would drop by two to 29, while Labour would fall by four to 20, the Greens would drop one and return four MSPs while the Liberal Democrats would remain with five.

SNP campaign director Keith Brown said: “This is the most important election in Scotland’s history, and it comes down to a stark choice – who should decide the country’s future. Should it be the people of Scotland or Boris Johnson?

“Polls are tightening with the vital Scottish Parliamentary election in just eight weeks’ time – and there is no room for complacency.

“Both votes [for the] SNP will re-elect Nicola Sturgeon to lead Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic and build a fairer and greener nation, with a focus on our schools, our NHS and delivering the right to choose a better future in a post-pandemic referendum.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Polling has consistently showed the Scottish Greens winning more seats than ever before, and this reflects the many things we have delivered through constructive opposition, like fairer taxes, free school meals, bus travel for under-22s and a public sector pay rise.

“But this poll also shows the Scottish Greens could be crucial in securing a majority of MSPs in favour of Scotland having a say over our own future.”