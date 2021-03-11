Police seize £200,000 worth of cannabis plants in raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have seized about £200,000 worth of cannabis plants after searching a property in South Lanarkshire.

Officers went to investigate at Carrick Road in Rutherglen, near Glasgow, at about 6.50pm on Wednesday following a call from an energy network.

They discovered the plants during a search of the property.

Police said that inquiries to trace those responsible are ongoing.

Sergeant John Watson said: “We will continue to work to disrupt the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We ask anyone with any concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”