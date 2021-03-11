Murder inquiry launched after man, 45, found dead in flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in a flat in Glasgow.

The body of Valerijs Litvins, 45, was found in the flat in Burgher Street, Parkhead, at about 11.15pm on Sunday.

Following a post-mortem examination his death is being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, said: “Officers have been in the area carrying out inquiries, checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an effort to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, however, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that would assist our investigation.

“We would be interested to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the street, or anyone who may have heard a disturbance in the area that night to contact us.

“Any details can be passed to police at the incident room on 0141 305 4530, quoting incident number 4216 of Sunday, March 7, 2017. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information, at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1