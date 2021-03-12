Police release image in hunt for man who spat at railway worker

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police investigating after a rail worker was spat at have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened after a member of the rail staff challenged a man at the ticket barriers at Glasgow Central station as he was trying to travel on a child’s ticket.

The man was not allowed to travel because his ticket was invalid and he then spat in the rail worker’s face and ran out of the station.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images in connection with the incident, which happened at 1.30pm on Saturday November 14.

They show a man with dark hair in a grey hooded top, carrying a plastic carrier bag.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000085354.”

Alternatively anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.